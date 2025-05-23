South Africa: Deputy President Champions Economic Ties, Ubuntu Spirit Between SA and France

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has emphasised the significance of economic cooperation between South Africa and France while celebrating the spirit of Ubuntu that embodies connection and solidarity among nations.

The Deputy President was speaking at the SA-France Investment Conference gala dinner on Thursday, held at the Route de La Muette in Paris.

He is currently in Paris for a working visit focused on strengthening South Africa's longstanding bilateral relations with France.

This visit aims to expand existing cooperation projects and identify new areas for collaboration, particularly in trade and investment.

In his speech, Deputy President Mashatile reflected on a successful week spent in France, coinciding with the celebration of Africa Month.

He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and engagement rooted in the philosophy of Ubuntu, saying "our great humility, the spirit of Ubuntu, and appreciation of the other has assisted us to be heard".

Deputy President Mashatile pushed his vision for a multipolar world, advocating for a global order where power is equitably distributed rather than concentrated in a single entity.

He reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to multilateralism through international institutions, such as the United Nations (UN), and expressed gratitude for the existing strong alliance between France and South Africa.

"This augments France's status as a significant ally to South Africa, emphasising the importance of deepening our partnership and cooperation for the benefit of our nations and the continent as a whole. The reality is that collaboration often leads to better outcomes."

The Deputy President's address came on the heels of the SA-France Investment Conference held the day prior, where collaboration between French and South African businesses to enhance skills development, trade, and investment was a focal point.

He also touched on the power of collaboration, noting that better outcomes are often achieved when countries work in partnership.

Appealing for a broader engagement beyond national borders, the country's second-in-command stressed that strengthening relationships starts at home and expressed South Africa's dedication to regional integration through the African Union (AU).

He said the AU's mission is to promote unity and shared prosperity across the continent.

G20

As the President of the Group of 20 (G20), Deputy President Mashatile outlined South Africa's plans to enhance Africa's development on the global agenda.

He told the attendees that the country's theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability' will serve as a foundation for advocating the needs of Africa and the developing world.

Citing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, he reiterated the tenets of Ubuntu: "I am because we are".

This principle, he explained, serves as a guiding light for South Africa's aspirations in the G20, fostering a spirit of interconnectedness among all nations.

Despite progress made under the AU's Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he underscored the ongoing challenges facing Africa.

"The proportion of its citizens under 30 years is unemployed or underemployed, facing limited access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. The disproportionate exclusion of this demographic dividend from formal economies underscores the need for more inclusive policies and strategies to fully realise Africa's potential."

The Deputy President called to action for continuous collaboration to combat underdevelopment and foster sustainable growth across the continent.

"As we stand together in unity and purpose, let us remember that we are not just South Africans in France but ambassadors of our nation, carrying the hopes and dreams of our people.

"Despite the geographical distance between South Africa and France, let us keep in mind that together, we have the power to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous world for future generations."