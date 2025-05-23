South Africa: NDA Reaffirms Commitment to Women-Centred Poverty Eradication Programmes

Despite ongoing challenges, the National Development Agency (NDA) remains committed to strengthening resource mobilisation, securing additional funding, and advancing the institutionalisation of the District Development Model (DDM), through enhanced partnerships and collaboration.

The NDA reaffirmed its commitment to the country's poverty eradication programme during it appearance before the Social Development Portfolio Committee on Thursday.

Social Development Minister, Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, together with NDA Board Chairperson, Nozabelo Ruth Bhengu, led the agency's Executives, when they appeared before the committee.

The meeting follows the committee's request for a briefing on the ongoing NDA turnaround strategy, and how the agency is addressing women skills development in South Africa, including victims of gender-based violence (GBV), as far as women and children are transitioned from places of safety into their communities.

NDA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Thabani Buthelezi, informed the committee that under the auspices of the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA), the NDA was able to provide grant funding to support 312 civil society organisations (CSOs), to the tune of R86,7 million to implement programmes that reached 7 000 women.

"The funds disbursed to CSOs focused on protection and skills development interventions which empowered women to escape domestic violence, but also further empowered them to escape the scourge of poverty as they engaged in meaningful economic activities for the benefit of their children.

"We focused capacity building skills programme on baking, sewing, agriculture, and arts and crafts, which are skills that can be started and activated from home," Buthelezi highlighted.

Buthelezi also noted that the NDA strategy is deliberate to advance women empowerment through funded CSOs and targeted community-based interventions.

He said women are economically marginalised, and are presented with unequal participation opportunities, both key drivers of poverty.

Buthelezi further reassured the committee on the NDA's recognition of women as change drivers of poverty, and that grant funding and capacity building will continue incrementally to be geared towards CSOs that focus on women empowerment.

According to the agency, the NDA has in the past five years funded R60 265 621 to 287 CSO across the country, benefitting 20 655 women.

"NDA grant funding provides seed funding that allows CSOs to attract further investment for other funders, provides safety net for vulnerable households, assists CSOs to increase the asset base and for trained participants attract employment opportunities. Children, youth, persons with disabilities and men affected by poverty are all beneficiaries of the NDA," Buthelezi said.