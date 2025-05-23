Zimbabwe: Shashl to Launch New Album

23 May 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Zimbabwean songstress Shashl is set to unveil her latest album, "The First Quarter", with a live launch event at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare, on June 21, 2025.

This marks a significant milestone in her musical journey, following the success of her previous projects, including the acclaimed EP "Butterflies" released in 2024.

Shashl, born Ashleigh Moyo, has been making waves in the African music scene with her unique blend of Afro-pop and R&B. Her recent singles, such as "Softly" and "Remedy," have showcased her evolving sound and artistic maturity.

"Softly," produced by Tamuka and Stubborn Beats, is a soulful track that delves into themes of love and resilience, accompanied by a visually stunning music video shot in Tanzania by director Kenny.

The upcoming album launch at the 7 Arts Theatre promises to be a memorable evening, featuring live performances of new tracks from "The First Quarter".

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.