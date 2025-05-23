Zimbabwe: Shashl to Launch New Album

Zimbabwean songstress Shashl is set to unveil her latest album, "The First Quarter", with a live launch event at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare, on June 21, 2025.

This marks a significant milestone in her musical journey, following the success of her previous projects, including the acclaimed EP "Butterflies" released in 2024.

Shashl, born Ashleigh Moyo, has been making waves in the African music scene with her unique blend of Afro-pop and R&B. Her recent singles, such as "Softly" and "Remedy," have showcased her evolving sound and artistic maturity.

"Softly," produced by Tamuka and Stubborn Beats, is a soulful track that delves into themes of love and resilience, accompanied by a visually stunning music video shot in Tanzania by director Kenny.

The upcoming album launch at the 7 Arts Theatre promises to be a memorable evening, featuring live performances of new tracks from "The First Quarter".