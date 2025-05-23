Tanzania: No, Tanzanian Rights Group Hasn't Criticised Detained Opposition Leader's Lawyers Over Reported Hunger Strike

IN SHORT: A statement that appears to be from the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition condemns Tundu Lissu's lawyers for encouraging him to go on hunger strike. But the graphic showcasing the supposed statement is fake.

A graphic making the rounds on Facebook appears to be a statement from the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), condemning the lawyers of imprisoned opposition leader Tundu Lissu for encouraging him to go on a hunger strike.

The THRDC is a prominent non-governmental umbrella organisation that coordinates and supports human rights defenders in Tanzania.

Lissu is the chairperson of Tanzania's main opposition party, Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo, or Chadema. He was arrested on 9 April 2025, following a public rally in Mbinga in southern Tanzania, where he called for electoral reforms ahead of general elections in October.

Authorities charged him with treason and publishing false information, alleging that he intended to incite the public to obstruct the elections.

Someone arrested for treason cannot be granted bail in Tanzania and Lissu has been detained since his arrest. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have condemned his arrest as part of a broader crackdown on political opposition and dissent in the country.

Lissu has a history of political activism and has faced multiple arrests. In 2017, he survived an assassination attempt after being shot 16 times, an incident widely believed to be politically motivated.

On one post showing the graphic, a caption reads, in Kiswahili: "THRDC YALIPUA MAWAKILI WA LISSU KWA KUMSHINIKIZA KUTOKULA." This is machine translated as: "THRDC blasts Lissu's lawyers for forcing him not to eat."

The graphic features the logo and branding of Watetezi TV, the official media and communication arm of THRDC. "Watetezi" is Kiswahili for "defender". The platform often reports on cases involving human rights violations, including legal updates about Tundu Lissu and others.

The graphic shows a document with the subject line: "TAMKO LA KUKEMEA UNYANYASAJI DHIDI YA TUNDU LISSU UNAOFANYWA NA MAWAKILI WAKE." This translates as: "Statement condemning the abuse against Tundu Lissu by his lawyers."

The graphic also appears in social media posts here, here, here and here, where it has been viewed thousands of times.

But did the human rights group really issue this statement? We checked.

Lissu's arrest and hunger strike

Lissu reportedly started a hunger strike while in custody, in protest against the use of virtual court hearings and to demand an in-person appearance. A court then ordered that he appear in person for a hearing on 19 May 2025, where he was further remanded.

The document claiming to be from THRDC reads, in part: "THRDC inasikitishwa na taarifa za mawakili kuhamishia nguvu kubwa katika kumsisitiza Mheshimiwa Lissu kufanya mgomo wa kula chakula gerezani."

This translates as: "The THRDC is disheartened by reports that the lawyers are putting considerable effort into urging Honourable Lissu to go on a hunger strike while in prison."

It goes on to say in Kiswahili that "this action is not only dangerous to their client's physical and mental health, but also goes against legal service ethics".

The statement concludes: "If the hunger strike is being carried out under instruction or pressure from his lawyers, it amounts to social, psychological, and health-related abuse."

According to the document, the THRDC calls on Lissu's legal team to stop supporting the hunger strike and focus on lawful means to secure his rights. It also urged the home affairs ministry and the prison service to ensure he receives an urgent medical evaluation.

Fabricated graphic dismissed by THRDC

News of this kind would be widely reported, as were previous THRDC statements on various human rights issues affecting Tanzanians.

However, we could not find any such news report.

And on 7 May, Watetezi TV dismissed the graphic and the statement as "fake" on its official X account.

Part of the post reads: "Watetezi Tv inawataka wote wanaotengeneza na kusambaza taarifa hizi za uongo kuacha mara moja, kwani ni kinyume cha sheria za nchi, na hatutasita kuwachukulia hatua za kisheria wahusika wa upotoshaji huo."

This translates as: "Watetezi TV calls on all those who create and distribute this false information to stop immediately, as it is against the country's laws, and we will not hesitate to take legal action against those responsible for such misinformation."