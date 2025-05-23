Tanzania: Maraga Hopes for Fair, Just and Expeditious Trial As He Meets Lissu in Court

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called for a fair, just, and expeditious trial of detained Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu during a brief coutroom conversation.

Maraga met Lissu during a hearing at a Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday, where the opposition figure is facing treason charges.

Lissu was arrested in April following a rally where he declared "No Reforms, No Elections" -- a call for sweeping democratic change in a country dominated by indipendence party CCM.

"It was truly inspiring to see my brother, Tundu Lissu, in high spirits today in court," Maraga said.

"As a fellow member of Jumuiya [East African Community], I hold firm in the hope that the legal process ahead will be fair, just, and expeditious -- reflecting the highest standards of integrity, independence, and respect for human dignity," he remarked following the open court interaction with Lissu.

Detained Kenya delegation

Maraga arrived in Tanzania just hours after authorities detained his predecessor, former Kenyan Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, and human rights defenders Hanifa Adan and Hussein Khalid at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The three were part of a Kenyan civil society and legal observer delegation monitoring Lissu's politically charged case.

The arrest followed a dramatic night in Dar es Salaam, during which Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, a close ally of Mutunga, reported an attempted intrusion into his hotel room at 1am by unidentified individuals claiming to be "friends."

One hour after Mwangi's ordeal, news of Mutunga and his colleagues' detention broke.

Earlier, Tanzania had deported Kenya's former Minister for Constitutional Affairs Martha Karua, lawyer Gloria Kimani, and rights campaigner Lynn Ngugi--moves observers say point to a coordinated crackdown on Kenyan legal and civil society figures attending the trial.

In Nairobi, Kenya's Foreign Ministry called for the immediate release of Mutunga and his delegation, even as the Government Spokesperson said Tanzania was within its right to deny Mutunga entry.

"We strongly urge the authorities in Tanzania to release the former Chief Justice of Kenya and his delegation consistent with the norms of the East African Community," said Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei.

'Tanzania within its rights'

In a contrasting tone, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura acknowledged Tanzania's sovereign right to deny entry, stating that Kenya could not interfere in such decisions.

"If the government of one of the member states of the East African Communities decides to deny an individual entry into their country, it has the authority to do so," Mwaura said during a government briefing.

He also clarified that Kenya was not involved in any way with the deportations or detentions.

"If they have decided so, that's their decision. We do not know why they would restrain someone and Kenya's government has no involvement."

Concerns over civil liberties

Despite Mwaura's remarks, the series of detentions has triggered alarm among regional civil society groups and international observers, who have warned of a shrinking democratic space in Tanzania and the use of immigration and security laws to suppress oversight and dissent.

No official statement had been issued by Tanzanian authorities by Monday afternoon regarding the legal basis for the arrests and deportations.

Mutunga, who served as Chief Justice from 2011 to 2016, is widely respected across Africa for championing constitutional reforms.

Maraga's presence at the trial signaled solidarity with Lissu and support for judicial independence in the region amid concerns over the treatment of foreign observers and the erosion of EAC principles following Mutunga's dentetion.