Rwanda: What to Look Out for Before Shopping Online

When Yvette Kayitesi saw a stylish handbag on an Instagram account called Beta Rwanda, she placed her order and sent the payment right away. But once the money was sent, the seller disappeared.

"I tried to call them on Instagram, but they didn't answer, and even the number they gave me only worked for WhatsApp. By the time I realized I'd been scammed, it was weeks later -- and I couldn't even call MTN to get the money back," she narrated.

Marie France Katabarwa had a similar experience. She ordered hair oil from a website claiming to represent a Tanzanian company. After completing the payment, she never received the product or a refund.

These are just examples of the many Rwandans who have lost money while shopping online.

In this article, The New Times spoke e-commerce experts and platform owners to understand what buyers need to look out for before making any purchase online, and how to avoid getting scammed

Yvette Uwimpaye, Founder and CEO of Murukali, a Rwandan e-commerce platform, said that people who prefer buying items online that it is essential to first understand the platform's business model before making any purchase.

She highlighted the importance of checking for website security, looking for standard security protocols, and being wary of sites that seem hastily built or unverified.

"You need to first check the business model of the website you're using to buy your product. Some platforms check product quality before delivery; others don't, and that makes all the difference," she said.

At Murukali, for instance, products go through a quality control process before they reach customers. But that's not the case for all platforms. Delivery apps often function simply as couriers, picking up sealed packages without knowing what's inside.

Uwimpaye warned against blindly trusting platforms that don't make their process clear, urging buyers to research the site's reputation, how long it has existed, who uses it, and what kind of reviews it has.

She draws a sharp line between structured e-commerce and casual selling on social media. According to Uwimpaye, many sellers on Instagram or WhatsApp don't follow basic consumer protection standards, adding that social media platforms are too unregulated for serious shopping.

"E-commerce is a fragile business. If something goes wrong with payment, people will blame Murukali. But on Instagram, the seller can close their account, disappear, or even create another one, and you can't do anything about it because it is their right," she said.

Be cautious

According to Christopher Nkurunziza, an e-commerce expert, buyers should always start by checking the basics: does the website provide real contact information? Then look for a clearly written shipping, return, and delivery policy.

"There should be a 'Contact Us' page with a phone number or email, something that shows your message is going somewhere. In Rwanda, we still need that human touch when shopping online," he said. "If you get stuck during the process, you need someone to call, and know how long the delivery will take or what the process is if you want to return something, etc."

According to him, a proper e-commerce platform should clearly show that your card information is protected, often through verified third-party payment integrations.

Another key factor, he added, is online visibility and reputation. If a company is legitimate, you should be able to find it easily through a quick Google search, with reviews or mentions that confirm its presence..

"For example, when you search for Vuba Vuba, you always find it on Google. That kind of online awareness shows the business is real," he observed.

Nkurunziza advised shoppers to buy products from specialised platforms, insisting that if you're buying electronics, go with a company that focuses on electronics. The same goes for fashion or groceries.

"Let's say you're buying electronics -- use a site that understands the models and specs. For instance, Hotpoint has a physical store and an online one. That gives you some guarantee that your order will actually be delivered," he noted.

He urged caution when buying from social media sellers, particularly on Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, or WhatsApp. "If you're going to buy that way, always use cash on delivery. Pay only after you get your product. Otherwise, I wouldn't advise it."

Albert Munyabugingo, CEO and Co-founder of Vuba Vuba Africa, said that one of the biggest risks in online shopping comes during payment, especially if you don't know who's handling your card information.

"People with e-commerce sites are not the same people who process your payment. You have to check which page you're putting your card details on, and who the payment provider is," he explained.

Licensed payment providers (also called aggregators) like KP or ICSR in Rwanda act as intermediaries. Their legitimacy can be verified online, and Munyabugingo said that shoppers should Google the payment company to ensure they are authorized by the Central Bank.

"If the payment aggregator is authenticated, it means they're the ones approving the payment, not the e-commerce site," he explains.

He also warns consumers to be wary if a platform asks for all the card details -- including the full number and the security code -- or calls asking for an OTP (one-time password) however he also points out that not all banks offer OTP protection -- meaning someone could misuse your card if the site doesn't ask for extra verification.

"Some card issuers don't have OTP. Someone could use your card, and the payment will still go through."

Finally, he advises shoppers to stick to trusted platforms with clear accountability.