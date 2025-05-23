Somalia: Former Galmudug President Warns Somali Leader Against Extending Term Beyond 2026

Mogadisho — Former President of Galmudug State, Abdikarim Hussein Guled, on Thursday issued a strong warning to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, cautioning against any attempts to extend his four-year term, which is set to end in May 2026.

In a statement, Guled expressed concern over what he described as the president's growing grip on power and the rhetoric suggesting that leadership should not be questioned. He urged a more inclusive political dialogue and called for opposition voices to be heard, emphasizing that they are key stakeholders in the country's future.

"The path the President is taking is not one that can sustain the nation," Guled stated. "Silencing dissent under the pretext of national unity is a dangerous precedent."

On security matters

Guled criticized the government for failing to effectively mobilize the national army, despite reportedly having 70,000 registered troops. He claimed this failure has forced the state to rely on clan militias in the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency.

"The lack of support and rampant corruption within the military has demoralized our national forces," he said.

Electoral concerns

Abdikarim Hussein Guled reiterated that only an inclusive, credible election can bring lasting solutions. He dismissed slogans that suggest power should not be relinquished, calling them "destructive and short-sighted."

Guled warned that ongoing political instability has emboldened Al-Shabaab and is threatening the very foundation of Somalia's federal government. He pointed to the contentious constitutional reform process, which he said has fueled further instability and alienated key federal members, particularly Puntland and Jubaland.

The former regional leader also highlighted growing concerns over national unity, stating that relations with northern regions, particularly Somaliland, have deteriorated in the past 18 months.

On the economic front

Guled painted a bleak picture, saying the country is facing its worst financial crisis in a decade. He accused the government of mismanaging public funds and failing to deliver economic relief to the population, describing citizens as increasingly "hopeless."

Guled concluded his statement with a direct appeal to President Mohamud: "Have mercy on the nation. Step aside when your term ends and open your ears to the political counsel being offered. Somalia deserves a peaceful transition."