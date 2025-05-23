Somalia: Opposition Leaders Hold Crucial Talks in Mogadishu Over Somalia's Political Future

23 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Senior Somali opposition figures have launched a series of high-level meetings in Mogadishu amid growing political uncertainty, calling for an inclusive electoral process and warning of deepening instability.

Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed hosted a key gathering at his residence in the capital, joined by former Prime Ministers Hassan Ali Khaire and Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke. The talks focused on what participants described as an urgent need to "rescue the nation" and ensure that Somalia's upcoming elections are fair and representative.

"The country is heading into a period of dangerous uncertainty," the leaders warned in a joint statement following the meeting. "Without national consensus, the state-building process is at risk."

A follow-up meeting is currently underway at the Macalin Nur shrine in Mogadishu, where top opposition figures are continuing discussions. The talks are seen as a precursor to a major opposition conference expected in the coming days, aimed at challenging the electoral approach currently being pursued by Villa Somalia, the seat of the presidency.

Sources close to the talks say the opposition is preparing to issue a set of recommendations and demands centered on electoral transparency, power-sharing, and the need for a transitional framework that accommodates all political voices.

The developments come amid a surge in political maneuvering by the opposition both inside and outside the country. In recent weeks, Somali opposition groups have held meetings abroad, discussing strategies for managing the critical transitional period leading up to the 2026 elections.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has faced mounting pressure from critics who accuse him of consolidating power and ignoring calls for inclusive dialogue. Several political actors have publicly urged the president to avoid actions that could plunge the country into crisis.

Tensions between government and opposition leaders have escalated sharply, with verbal attacks exchanged in the media and public forums. In response to opposition criticism, the Somali presidency has issued strongly worded statements, signaling an increasingly confrontational political climate.

Analysts warn that the deepening rift could undermine national unity and complicate preparations for the next electoral cycle unless a compromise is reached in the coming months.

