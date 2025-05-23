Gambia: GRA, WCO Engages Security Officials On Border Management

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), in collaboration with the World Customs Organization (WCO), officially opened the Coordinated Border Management (CBM) Workshop today at the Senegambia Beach Hotel.

The opening ceremony was presided over by the Commissioner General of GRA, Mr. Yankuba Darboe. Also present were Mr. Essa Jallow, Deputy Commissioner General and Head of the Domestic Taxes Department, and Mr. Alhagie K. Mbye, Commissioner of Customs & Excise.

In his remarks, Mr. Darboe welcomed WCO trade facilitation specialists for the workshop Jim Clark, Trade Facilitation Specialist at WCO; Besa Chama, CBM Expert from the Zambia Revenue Authority; and Sifiso Shabangu, CBM Expert from the Eswatini Revenue Service.

He also acknowledged the participation of various national agencies, including the Gambia Police Force, Gambia Immigration Department, Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gambia Standards Bureau, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Food Safety and Quality Authority.

Mr. Darboe emphasized that GRA, with the support of the WCO Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme, has made significant strides in advancing Coordinated Border Management. He announced the development of a draft Inter-Agency Standard Operations Framework--a major milestone aimed at harmonizing border procedures, standardizing data exchange, and promoting integrated risk management, all of which are essential for achieving more efficient and transparent border operations.

Mr. Jim Clark also delivered brief remarks, commending ongoing efforts and reaffirming WCO's commitment to supporting border safety and security through coordinated reforms in border management.

This workshop marks an important step towards enhancing border efficiency through stronger collaboration and coordinated reform efforts.