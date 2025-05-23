Kenya: Kindiki Reaffirms Commitment to Bottom-Up Development Approach

23 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Kwanza Administration has reiterated its pledge to uplift low-income earners, reaffirming its campaign promise to prioritise a "bottom-up" economic model.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Friday emphasised this commitment during an empowerment event in Kiawara village, Kieni West constituency, Nyeri County, where he supported small-scale traders and boda boda operators with a financial package to boost their hustles.

"When we campaigned, we promised a bottom-up approach to economic transformation--this is it," stated the Deputy President, underscoring the administration's focus on empowering individuals at the grassroots.

The event, part of a nationwide constituency-level initiative, represents an innovative public-private partnership designed to supplement formal government programs targeting workers at the base of Kenya's economic pyramid.

Unlike short-term campaign gestures, such as distributing reflector jackets or aprons, the Deputy President stressed that Kenya Kwanza Administration's interventions aim for sustained impact.

"We are here to fulfil pledges beyond elections. Our goal is to build structures that enable hustlers to thrive long-term," he added.

The Kieni West program is one of several initiatives under the administration's efforts to empower hustlers.

Others are the NYOTA Program, which allocates Ksh 50,000 grants to 70 small businesses per ward, targeting sectors like agribusiness, tailoring, and retail.

The grants, coupled with financial literacy training, aim to spur growth and generate employment.

Additionally, the government has also introduced economic reforms to stabilise the economy and hence increase household incomes.

They include better coffee prices, the Affordable Housing Program to providing construction jobs and low-cost housing, and revitalised local markets to bolster informal trade.

Deputy President Kindiki also highlighted broader social protections, including enhanced medical coverage under Taifa Care, now extended to informal workers.

"A healthy, housed, and financially secure population is the foundation of a productive economy," he noted, linking these efforts to Kenya Kwanza's vision of inclusive growth.

The Kieni West visit marked Prof. Kindiki's third tour of the constituency since taking office. With over 15 million Kenyans engaged in informal sectors, the administration views such programs as critical to reducing unemployment and bridging inequality.

