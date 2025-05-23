South Africa: Zwane Confident As Sundowns Aim for Vital First Leg Victory

Mamelodi Sundowns are gearing up for a crucial clash in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final first leg, and midfielder Themba Zwane has emphasised the significance of the occasion for the team and its supporters.

The Sundowns playmaker recently returned to the team's starting line-up following a lengthy recovery from an injury.

With anticipation building, he acknowledges the challenge ahead but remains confident in the squad's readiness. "Obviously tomorrow's game is very important for us the Masandawana family. We know for sure that the finals are not easy, but I think us as a team we have prepared very well."

Sundowns are no strangers to their opponents, having faced them before. This familiarity, coupled with thorough preparation, gives Zwane confidence in their ability to approach the game strategically.

"I think it's not the first time meeting them. We've met them before, we know what to expect. I think this week we've been analysing them and I think the preparation is going well."

For Zwane, the match is more than just another fixture. He recognises the weight of expectation and the desire to add another star to the club's history. "As you said previously I showed a lot of emotion because I think I understand how important it is for the team to get the second star. I think this time is an opportunity to get the last star and I think we have a team that is capable to do it."

Reaching this stage of the competition has been a long and demanding journey, built on determination and hard work. Zwane believes the team is fully aware of the effort it has taken to get here and what is required to succeed.

With the final looming, Sundowns will look to channel their preparation and unity into a performance that reflects their ambition. For Zwane and his teammates, the opportunity to claim continental glory is within reach, and they are determined to seize it.