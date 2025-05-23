Africa: Ethiopia Bets Big On Sustainability, Prestige With Africa's Tallest Skyscraper

- Ethiopia is making a bold architectural and economic statement with the revival of plans to construct what will become Sub-Saharan Africa's tallest skyscraper--an iconic new headquarters for Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).

Standing at a projected height of 327.5 meters (1,074 feet), the 62-story tower will soar above Addis Ababa's skyline, overtaking the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia building (currently 209.7 meters) as the tallest structure in the country and the region. The 445 million USD project is more than a record-breaker--it is a symbol of Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable infrastructure and national transformation.

The tower will rise near Mexico Square in the capital's Kirkos sub-city, spanning 197,800 square meters and incorporating cutting-edge green technology. According to EEP, the design includes integrated wind and solar power systems, setting a new benchmark for environmentally conscious high-rise construction on the continent.

Following years of delay, a construction tender has now been issued, marking a definitive move toward groundbreaking. The skyscraper's design features three underground parking levels, a spacious EEP lobby, 55 floors of office space, a high-rise restaurant, commercial zones, and landscaped garden areas--blending functionality with futuristic design.

"This project is a landmark not just in size, but in ambition," officials from EEP said. "It reflects Ethiopia's forward-looking development vision and our leadership in clean energy infrastructure."

Analysts say the tower will be more than a corporate headquarters--it will serve as a strategic symbol of economic resilience, job creation, and national pride. Its completion is expected to stimulate real estate, tourism, and urban development sectors while positioning Addis Ababa as a modern, globally connected African capital.

As countries across Africa race to modernize their skylines and embrace sustainable development, Ethiopia's skyscraper sends a clear message: the future is vertical, green, and grounded in national ambition.