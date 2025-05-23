Tunisia: 'European Union Remains Trusted Partner Despite Global Trade Tensions' (EU Ambassador)

Tunis/Tunisia — European Union's Ambassador to Tunisia, Giuseppe Perrone stated that while the world is navigating a sensitive phase in international relations, marked by rising tariffs, the EU remains a reliable partner and Tunisia can continue to count on its support. "History has proven the strength of our relationship," he affirmed.

Perrone was speaking in an exclusive in-studio interview at the TAP news agency studio on the partnership between Tunisia and the EU, which spans nearly 30 years.

When asked about the EU's commitment to partner nations amid global trade wars, he emphasised "shared and fully aligned strategic interests."

Perrone declared: "We will never abandon cooperation with our neighbours; it is in our interest to strengthen ties," adding "this is our region, and collective efforts are essential to building a stable, secure Mediterranean."

He highlighted that while each country has its unique characteristics, regional collaboration, such as through the New Pact for the Mediterranean, can amplify results.

The EU remains a responsible and trusted partner, committed to free trade as a driver of economic growth, he stressed.

When asked about the EU's relationship with Tunisia, which began in 1995 with an Association Agreement that evolved into a privileged partnership in 2012 and a comprehensive partnership in 2023, Perrone said that, as the first partner to sign the association agreement, Tunisia has a leading role in this area.

He pointed out that the Association Agreement between Tunisia and the EU, which was signed on July 17, 1995 and came into force on January 3, 1998, is the result of historical, cultural, commercial, economic and geographical ties between the two regions.

"Today, we can see the numerous achievements of this agreement, and the indicators and statistics speak for themselves: the EU attracts 70 per cent of Tunisian exports, and 90 per cent of foreign investments flowing into Tunisia come from the EU," he underscored.

Perrone emphasised that the European market remains key for Tunisia, with thousands of young Tunisians having benefited from the circular mobility programme linked to legal migration.

In response to a question about the New Pact for the Mediterranean, he noted that it is a proposal put forward by the new European Commission and presented to Tunisia and all neighbouring countries. Discussions are still ongoing.

The EU official added that proposals from Tunisia and other EU partner countries are very important and could be included in this pact.

"The new pact will help to build more comprehensive and integrated relations across all sectors," said Perrone. In 2023, Tunisia and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding in Tunis, marking the first agreement of the new generation of partnerships.

The MoU covers five areas of cooperation: macro-economic stability, economy and trade, green energy transition, people-to-people contacts, and migration. It will serve as a lever for development, although the EU will continue to work to expand it.

Having served as EU ambassador for seven months, Perrone, a native of southern Italy, expressed his affinity for Tunisia: "Our regions share cultural and lifestyle similarities. I'm honored to work in this key country for the EU, where strong personal ties also bind us."