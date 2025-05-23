Tunisia: 'Green Transition and Migration Key Priorities in EU-Tunisia Partnership' (Perrone) + Video

Tunis/Tunisia — European Union's Ambassador to Tunisia, Giuseppe Perrone, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Tunisia's green transition and developing a comprehensive approach to irregular migration, while highlighting the strategic importance of the Tunisia-Italy electricity interconnection project, "ELMED."

In an in-studio interview with TAP news agency on the Tunisia-EU nearly 30-year partnership, Perrone emphasised that the green transition remains a cornerstone of EU foreign policy.

He noted that the EU recently allocated €54 million in direct assistance to Tunisia, aimed at advancing structural reforms in the energy sector, including expanding renewable energy infrastructure and strengthening energy sovereignty.

Perrone said: "We stand with Tunisia in its green transition, helping steer this vital transformation," adding "the EU is fully aligned with Tunisia's national strategy on sustainable development and climate resilience."

He said additional Team Europe initiatives, joint programmes with the EU member states, will be rolled out under the EU's upcoming agenda.

In response to a question about the Union's policies on migration, Perrone said that the Union's approach is comprehensive, starting with tackling illegal migration and moving on to circular mobility.

He pointed out that the Union is working to combat illegal migration and provide coastal surveillance equipment.

It is also supporting the voluntary return of migrants in coordination with the International Organisation for Migration and the Tunisian authorities. Border control is an important part of the exercise of national sovereignty.

According to Perrone, the EU is working to provide basic services to migrants in Tunisia, but the most important thing, he said, is to open new routes for regular migration and circular mobility, and to provide Tunisian youth with vocational training opportunities that respond to the demands of the European market and allow them to relocate.

When asked about the importance of accelerating the electricity interconnection project between Tunisia and Italy, Perrone said that the European Union has expanded its energy cooperation with Tunisia through a memorandum of understanding signed in the energy sector last year.

He emphasised that the ELMED project is crucial for Europe, particularly as it aims to enhance energy exchanges and foster a more integrated relationship within energy networks.

"We are committed to this project," he concluded. We are committed to it, and I believe it will be in the interest of both Europe and Tunisia, allowing for a more integrated relationship."