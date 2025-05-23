Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Trophy Reveal

22 May 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), in partnership with TotalEnergies, will be unveiling the new TotalEnergies CAF Champions League trophy ahead of the 2024/25 final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC.

The event will be held at the offices of TotalEnergies in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, 22 May, 2025, from 12h00 local time / 10h00 GMT.

You can catch a first glimpse of the stunning new piece of silverware and see what the teams will be battling for when it is unveiled live on CAF TV. The event will also be broadcast on SuperSport.

The new trophy will also be taken on tour around various media outlets in Johannesburg on Thursday and Friday, ahead of the first leg of the 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, 24 May at 15h00 local time / 13h00 GMT.

The return leg will be played in Cairo on 1 June.

