Mauritius: Outgoing British High Commissioner Bids Farewell to Prime Minister

21 May 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The outgoing British High Commissioner to the Republic of Mauritius, Ms Charlotte Pierre, paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis, marking the conclusion of her four-year diplomatic tenure.

Ms Charlotte Pierre took up her appointment as British High Commissioner to the Republic of Mauritius in August 2021.

In a statement, the High Commissioner expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the country, describing the experience as both an absolute joy and an honour to represent the United Kingdom. "It's been a wonderful four years, and I could not have hoped for a better posting," she said.

Reflecting on her time, she noted that, while she had some prior knowledge of the country, the posting offered her a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding. She stated that her stay has been a chance to learn about the country's history, culture, people, music, and the Creole language.

Mr Paul Brummell has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Mauritius in succession to Ms Charlotte Pierre who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Brummell will take up his appointment in July 2025.

