Namibia: Keetmanshoop Community Outraged Over Rape of Three Girls

Community members of Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas region have expressed outrage over the alleged rape of three girls that reportedly took place last week at the town.

Eveline Krohne, a member of the By Us For Us community forum, said yesterday that the community can not turn a blind eye to such evils being committed in the southern town and should, therefore, stand up and set a standard that would deter would-be offenders.

Police crime investigations coordinator for the //Kharas region deputy commissioner Nicodemus Mbango said on Sunday the suspect Jerome Burtze (18) appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court yesterday. His case was postponed to Friday for bail statements to be included, and he remains in custody.

Mbango said the rapes allegedly happened last week Thursday at one of the victims' household at the Krönlein residential area. The suspect allegedly raped the three girls, who are between 10 and 12 years old. He said the incident came to light when one of the girls told her cousin what happened on Friday. The girls were examined and evidence of sexual assault was found, and the suspect was charged with three counts of rape.

It is alleged that Burtze - a friend to one of the victim's relatives - called the girls to watch television in the house while their relative was outside playing football.

"The suspect called the minors into the main bedroom one by one, where he threatened them with an okapi knife if they didn't follow his instructions to get undressed and have sexual intercourse with him," said Mbango.

Living in fear

Krohne said the incident has shocked the town, leaving many parents afraid to send their children out of the home or even to provide accommodation to relatives. "Currently, we wait with bated breath when they go to school, because we do not know whether they will come home safely, for children are being targeted on their way to school or home," she said.

She added that the time has come to reconsider the death penalty for people who are "a danger to society and [do] not belong in civilisation" or give life sentences for such offences: "That's the only way to deter these evil deeds," she said.

Community activist Abraham /Goagoseb has called for more severe punishment for abusers of women and children.

"Let the police and the courts please take strong action in such cases because, in as much as suspects are innocent until being proven guilty and have the right to be outside, these [abusers] belong in jail," the activist says.

"These three girls will be marked for life because of the stigma attached to rape. People will label them as persons who have been raped. But they are our girls, who did not ask for this offence. It's terrible what happened to them," /Goagoseb says.