Namibia: Lioness Kicks Off New Album Tour At Walvis Bay

Award-winning rapper and medical doctor La-Toya Hamutenya, known as Lioness, will kick off her long-anticipated 'If Not In This Life' album tour at Walvis Bay this Saturday, marking what could be the final chapter of her almost two decades-long music career.

The tour follows the release of her third and final studio album late last year, a 13-track body of work that has since been bolstered by standout visuals including the record-breaking 'Omapiyano' music video featuring Gazza and Willy G.

The video became the fastest Namibian music video to reach a million views, cementing her status as one of the country's most influential contemporary artists.

Lioness will be joined at Walvis Bay by singer ML Musik. The tour then moves to Ongwediva's Truth House & Entertainment on Friday, 30 May, where she will share the stage with Amapiano star Azmo Nawe.

The third leg heads to Rundu on Saturday, 31 May, at Am Ludgerus Boutique, with support from DJ Rossberry and a special guest appearance by South African media personality Pearl Thusi. The final show is scheduled for Saturday, 7 June at The Loft in Windhoek.

In a heartfelt statement, Lioness revealed that this tour signals her retirement from the music industry.

"I'm really proud of my discography," she says. "This doesn't mean I'm disappearing, just not creating music for commercial release anymore."

She emphasises that while her live performances may become rare, her creative voice will persist.

"I will definitely always be in the creative space still," she notes.

For fans, this tour may be the last opportunity to witness Lioness in her musical element -- on her own terms, and on her final lap.