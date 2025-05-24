Namibia: Wanderers Eye Cosana Club Championships Crown

Wanderers netball club head coach Erika van Zyl says they have kicked off with preparation in January for the upcoming Cosana netball club championship pencilled for Windhoek from 22 to 26 May.

Van Zyl says they have assembled a competitive team early this year with trials held in February with one mission - to put up a sterling performance at the first-ever Southern Africa Netball Associations' (Cosana) Club Championships set for the Patrick Iyamba sport ground.

"We are good and our players are super fit and ready to take on any opponent."

She says Wanderers has national players who can steer the team's competitiveness in an unchallenged and unmatched mode.

Namibia will field in the four top teams from the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) Netball Premiership against clubs from Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

Otjiwarongo-based Mighty Gunners netball club head coach Diana Mungunda, whose team arrived yesterday, said they are grateful of the opportunity accorded to them by Netball Namibia (NN) to compete in the auspices netball championships.

"We are ready and willing to make a mark and our players are mentally and physically charged to take on any opponent.

"My players are super fit and we have done everything possible to fight tooth and nail for the podium position," Mungunda said.

Talking to Desert FM this week, NN president Juanitha Witbeen said they will host the first-ever club championship under Cosana and will be assisting since it is taking place in Namibia.

"The championships are in preparation of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games. We are going to test because most of our umpires, bench officials and game managers are all based in the country.

"We are strengthening our capacity within our country and seeing how best we can host international events," she said.

"So, it's a test series which is now in preparation of the AUSC Region 5 Games."

Witbeen said they have to work with the clubs from the participating countries.

There will be a total of 11 netball clubs eyeing the trophy and are Wanderers NC, Namibia Correctional Services, Maun Heroes NC (Botswana), Jwaneng NC (Botswana), Makate High Flyers (Zimbabwe), Royal Flames (Eswatini), Namibian Navy NC, Mighty Gunners NC, BDF Cats NC (Botswana), Lesotho Correctional Services (Lesotho) and ZDF Queens NC from Zimbabwe.