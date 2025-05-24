Namibia: World Youth Gather in Windhoek for General Assembly

Over 140 youth delegates from 53 countries around the world have gathered in the capital to attend the 21st General Council of the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY).

Namibia is hosting the assembly from 20 to 26 May under the theme 'United against imperialism! For the rights of the youth, to build a world of social justice and equality'.

WFDY vice president Samrat Gauchan says the general assembly will elect the new leadership that will govern the federation for the next four years.

"In this general assembly, we are going to nominate and have a new president, vice president and general council members. We are having this committee for the next four years," says Gauchan from Nepal.

"As our motto says, we are an anti-imperialist and anti-fascist organisation. We unite youth around the globe and we make their solidarity so strong that it would make us very strong in fighting the imperialist and the fascist systems," he says, explaining the motive behind the congress theme.

He says the World Federation of Democratic Youth was formed in London in 1947 by young people to fight imperialism and fascism under the belief that the world without both would be a much better place.

"We try to promote peace around the globe by uniting the youth, especially young political leaders and young leaders participating in different socialist organisations.

"We had member organisations from around the globe. . . We continue to reach out to youth organisations around the globe from all political parties that are united in the fight against fascism and imperialism," Gauchan adds.

The general assembly at the University of Namibia is being held with the support of the National Youth Council (NYC) of Namibia.

Victoria Itta, a member of the NYC interim board, says Namibia is proud to host the global youth gathering.

"The importance of this event is that as young people across the globe, it is important that we come together to speak and discuss issues that affect all of us as a young demographic," she says.