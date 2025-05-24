West Africa: Liberia Unveils U.S.$105 Million Renewable Energy Investment Plan

Liberia has taken a giant step in renewable energy, with an investment of US$105 Million.

Liberia has launched a US$105 million Renewable Energy Investment Plan Framework & Roadmap, aiming to boost energy access, reduce emissions, and achieve significant strides toward its 2030 climate goals.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines & Energy, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), and the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), targets over 2 million citizens across key counties.

Counties expected to benefit include Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Grand Cape Mount.

The country has long relied on the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), whose service delivery faces challenges such as widespread power theft and unreliable supply, especially during the dry season when the nation's sole hydroelectric dam experiences reduced capacity.

The investment plan was officially launched on May 20, 2025, at Corina Hotel in Monrovia by Dr. Emmanuel Urey King Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the EPA.

The event featured a presentation by Mr. Philips Spencer, Senior Consultant and Project Manager at CPCS (Canadian Pacific Consulting Services), who offered a comprehensive overview of the framework. According to Mr. Spencer, the project aims to: achieve a 30% share of renewable energy in the national energy mix by 2030.

It seeks to attain carbon neutrality in line with Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Develop 100 MW of renewable energy capacity by de-risking investment to attract Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and reduce dependency on diesel generators and thermal power, significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

It would utilize Green Climate Fund (GCF) financing to reduce costs for IPPs and strengthen the government's capacity in managing tenders and implementing renewable energy projects.

Spencer's presentation also outlined key challenges, including a lack of technical expertise in project planning and feasibility analysis, inadequate tools for standard tendering, and gaps in legal, regulatory, and financial frameworks.

Stephane Barleau, Renewable Tender Advisor at CPCS, also participated in the launch alongside Spencer.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Yarkpawolo, Ben Karmorh, Jr., Chief Technical Advisor and Climate Change Focal Point at the EPA, emphasized the economic and environmental significance of the plan.

"This framework represents a bold step toward economic transformation by diversifying energy sources, creating jobs, and empowering businesses. It will light homes, power schools, and energize communities, transforming lives and fostering inclusive development," Karmorh said. He added that the plan reflects Liberia's commitment to the environment.