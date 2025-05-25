Africa: Trump's Oval Office Drama - Unpacking the Misleading Claims About South Africa's 'White Genocide'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed on arrival at the White House by U.S. President Donald Trump..

US President Donald Trump dramatically ambushed President Cyril Ramaphosa with a multimedia presentation in the Oval Office encompassing Julius Malema, the MK party and farm murders. But how much of it was real?

US President Donald Trump dramatically ambushed President Cyril Ramaphosa with a multimedia presentation in the Oval Office encompassing Julius Malema, the MK party and farm murders. But how much of it was real?

When US President Donald Trump sat down with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the tone of the engagement was initially cordial -- until a journalist asked what Trump would need to see to be persuaded that "white genocide" in South Africa was not real.

Ignoring Ramaphosa's response -- that if Trump simply listened to the stories of his delegation over lunch, he would understand the reality -- Trump called for the lights of the Oval Office to be dimmed and for a video to be played in what was clearly a pre-planned manoeuvre.

The woman responsible for plugging a laptop into the Oval Office TV was a White House aide called Natalie Harp.

Who is Natalie Harp, the woman who cued up Trump's video?

Harp first came to widespread public attention in November 2024, when the New York Times published an article revealing the fact that her nickname is "the human printer" because she follows Trump around with a portable printer with a battery pack so...