Mozambique: Thousands Flee Homes in Mozambique As Conflict and Disasters Fuel Worsening Crisis

More than 25,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Mozambique in recent weeks, as conflict and a series of disasters fuel a worsening humanitarian crisis - one that risks deepening as vital relief operations face a severe funding shortfall.

The latest displacement brings the total number of people uprooted by violence, cyclones and social unrest in Mozambique to nearly 1.3 million, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

The situation is particularly dire in Cabo Delgado province, where attacks by non-state armed groups continue to drive displacement, destroy infrastructure and disrupt recovery efforts.

"Thousands have lost their homes, many for the second or third time and are seeking safety in already overstretched communities," Xavier Creach, UNHCR Representative in Mozambique told journalists at a regular news briefing in Geneva on Friday.

A 'triple crisis'

Mr. Creach warned that the southeast African country is grappling with a "triple crisis" - armed conflict and displacement, recurring extreme weather events, and months of post-electoral unrest.

At the same time, extreme weather events - most recently Cyclone Jude in March - have devastated communities already hosting large numbers of displaced families. Food prices have surged by up to 20 per cent in some areas, compounding the strain on households and deepening the economic fragility in one of the world's poorest countries.

The risks facing displaced people, particularly women and children, are severe. Protection concerns, including gender-based violence, family separation and limited access to documentation, are rising sharply.

According to UNHCR estimates, nearly 5.2 million people across the country require some form of humanitarian assistance.

Dwindling funds

In the challenging environment, UNHCR's response is constrained by lack of funding with less than one-third of the $42.7 million funding appeal for the year met so far.

The agency warned that unless urgent support is mobilized, vital programmes will be at risk.

The broader UN humanitarian appeal, addressing other critical sectors such as nutrition and food security, health, water and sanitation, and education also faces severe shortages, having received only about 15 per cent of the required $352 million.

"A perfect storm is gathering. If we turn away now, the country will face a much larger humanitarian emergency," Mr. Creach said.

"The crisis is unfolding now. We have a choice. We can act to prevent, support and protect - or we can sit on our hands."