Congo-Kinshasa: UNHCR Statement On the Recent Return of Rwandan Refugees From the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

UNHCR is closely monitoring and is involved in the evolving situation concerning the group of individuals who have been located at the transit centre in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as well as the return of more than 1,700 refugees to Rwanda since 17 May.

Our teams are on the ground and actively engaging with relevant authorities on both sides of the border to assess the circumstances, ensure that the rights and safety of all concerned individuals are upheld, and follow up on the conditions and support available to those who have returned.

UNHCR underscores that any return of refugees to their country of origin must be voluntary, safe, and carried out in dignity - a fundamental requirement under international law and the principle of non-refoulement. UNHCR reiterates that it does not encourage forced returns under any circumstances.

In the DRC, UNHCR has provided urgent assistance, including shelter, clean water, food, and medical care to this population while they are in the transit centre.

Returnees are received by Rwandan government authorities at the border, who verify their identities and provide health screenings. UNHCR and partners offer additional services, including transportation from the border to transit centres, food, shelter, non-food items, medical services, and case management to returnees with protection needs, including children, survivors of gender-based violence, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

UNHCR also works with the Government of Rwanda to facilitate transportation to their areas of origin and cash assistance to help them rebuild their lives. The government is also issuing national identity cards and providing community-based health insurance. In addition, national and district authorities in areas of origin provide support to returnees, including reintegration and inclusion into the national social protection schemes.

UNHCR remains committed to safeguarding the rights of refugees and displaced persons and will continue to advocate for solutions that respect their dignity, safety, and informed choices.