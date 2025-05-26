Africa Day 2025 - a Call for Justice, Unity, and Hope for the Continent and Sudan

Addis Ababa — Today marks Africa Day on May 25, on the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU). This year's theme, 'Justice for Africans and people of African Descent', where the chairperson issued a resounding call to action: "Let us reaffirm our shared values and take rightful ownership of our future on the global stage. Pan-Africanism was forged through the dreams and determination of our people- but also through strategic foresight. Let us honour that legacy with bold, united action."

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, during the commemorationsto marks Africa Day on May 25, highlighted the ongoing need for justice, unity, and progress. He affirmed that "justice and reparations remain long overdue," honouring the memory of those who suffered under slavery and colonialism yet underscoring that "Africa will not be held hostage by the pain of its past." This year's theme, Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations, places reparatory justice at the heart of Africa's future vision, intertwining historical redress with peacebuilding and sustainable development.

The African Union's 2025 agenda strongly supports initiatives that address historical grievances and foster sustainable development. One of the objectives of the commemoration is to "promote reparations and historical redress within AU frameworks for peacebuilding, world development, and global advocacy".

As Africa Day 2025 is observed at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa and across the continent, the call is clear: "Let us reaffirm our shared values and take rightful ownership of our future on the global stage." The legacy of Pan-Africanism, born from the dreams and determination of Africans, demands "bold, united action".

This theme resonates deeply with countries like Sudan, which continue to grapple with the legacies of conflict, political upheaval, and underdevelopment. As Chairperson Youssouf noted: "Africa continues to sacrifice and strive towards freedom from conflict, underdevelopment, and war." Despite ongoing humanitarian crises, the AU offers a message of hope, affirming that "the continent is steadily building a future of peace, prosperity, and integration."

The commemoration also aims to "facilitate high-level dialogue on innovative and implementable policy pathways for achieving reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent," reflecting the AU's commitment to healing through both historical reckoning and practical solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond justice and peace, Chairperson Youssouf highlighted Africa's significant economic potential. He pointed to the continent's "youthful and growing population, vast arable land, rich mineral wealth, and abundant renewable energy potential." With the population expected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, Africa is not only "the continent of the future- it is the engine of global transformation".

Economic integration through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a key pillar in this transformation. Youssouf called on Africans to 'safeguard our resources and prioritise value addition through transformative initiatives like AfCFTA, urging that "Africa must no longer be an afterthought in global geopolitics".

Furthermore, the AU seeks to "foster intergenerational and diaspora dialogues that bridge past struggles with future aspirations", involving youth, artists, civil society, and thought leaders in shaping narratives of justice, identity, and transformation.

#YearOfReparations #AfricaDay #Agenda2063