South Sudan: UN Rights Chief Calls On South Sudan's Warring Parties to End Renewed Fighting

The UN on Friday warned of further deterioration in the human rights situation in South Sudan amid an uptick in hostilities, arbitrary arrests and hate speech since February.

At least 75 civilians have been killed in hostilities between the national army (SSPDF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) - which is both a political party and militia group loyal to First Vice President Riek Machar - and their respective allied armed groups, said UN human rights office, OHCHR, in a press release.

Thousands have been displaced from their homes.

South Sudan was plunged into civil war in 2013 between supporters of the President Salva Kiir and his rival Mr. Machar but a 2018 peace accord led to a fragile power-sharing agreement.

Escalating hostilities "portend a real risk of further exacerbating the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation," said Volker Türk, head of the UN human rights office (OHCHR), urging all parties to the conflict to "urgently pull back from the brink."

Intensifying hostilities

The latest armed violence erupted in February when a militia group identified as the White Army reportedly launched a series of attacks in Upper Nile State, OHCHR said.

Hostilities intensified between 3 May and 20 May with reports of indiscriminate aerial bombardments and river and ground offensives by the SSPDF on SPLA-IO positions in the states of Jonglei and Upper Nile.

Civilian displacement further increased on 21 May because of the SPLA-IO and allies' counter-offensive in Jonglei State.

"I urge all parties to uphold the 2018 peace agreement," said the UN human rights chief, calling for the warring parties to "ensure protection of civilians and civilian objects," and facilitating "humanitarian access in line with their obligations under international law."

Concern of arbitrary detention

Between 5 and 26 March, at least 55 high-ranking government officials affiliated with the SPLM-IP, among them civilians, have been arrested across the country. Notably, South Sudan's first vice-president, ministers, members of parliament and military officers were among the dozens of politicians who have been detained.

"I am concerned that many of the detentions are arbitrary in nature," Mr Türk said, as these arrests were conducted without warrant or due process."

Mr Türk called for the immediate and unconditional release of those arbitrarily detained, as he urged for authorities to grant the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) access to National Security Service detention sites to assess the welfare of those detained there.

Finally, the UN also urged the authorities to take "prompt, effective and meaningful" steps to halt the spread of hate speech in the country.