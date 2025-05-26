Ethiopia: Equitable Solutions Key to Ethiopia's Sea Access Quest - Legal Expert

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's aspiration to secure access to the sea should be guided by international legal principles rooted in fairness and mutual benefit, said Ambassador Gregor Schusterschitz, a leading European legal expert.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Gregor , Legal Adviser to Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs and Honorary Professor of International Law at the University of Innsbruck, emphasized that access to the sea is not merely a political matter, but a legal issue grounded in the principle of equity.

"Access to the sea for landlocked states like Ethiopia is recognized under international law," he said, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "Article 125 of the convention grants landlocked states the right to access the sea. However, the modalities must be agreed upon through mutual negotiations with coastal states."

He stressed that such agreements should prioritize the needs of all parties involved and be rooted in equitable principles. "Landlocked states must have guaranteed access to and from the sea, including the use of ports and transit corridors, without unnecessary restrictions."

Amb. Gregor noted that while landlocked states have legal rights, access is ultimately secured through dialogue, cooperation, and legally binding agreements with neighboring coastal states. He highlighted the potential for Ethiopia to explore various diplomatic and legal pathways--ranging from negotiation and regional cooperation to arbitration--to achieve maritime access.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ethiopia has several diplomatic options available and should maintain a constructive and flexible approach," he advised. "It is important to develop agreements that serve both national interests and regional stability."

He also pointed out the mutual benefits for coastal states, suggesting that providing Ethiopia with sea access could be economically advantageous. "If I were a coastal state, I would certainly support Ethiopia's access to the sea. It brings trade, tourism, employment, and investment opportunities."

The ambassador emphasized that the principle of equity remains central in balancing the interests of landlocked and coastal countries. "International law is designed to find fair compromises. The challenge is in reaching mutually beneficial agreements that promote peace and development across borders."

As Ethiopia continues its strategic efforts to secure access to international maritime routes, experts say anchoring the process in legal norms and equitable dialogue is essential for long-term regional cooperation.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 25 MAY 2025