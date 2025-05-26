Kenya: Five Arrested Over Vandalism of EACC Vehicles At Natembeya's Residence

Nairobi — Five suspects have been arrested in Kitale in connection with the vandalism of five vehicles belonging to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) during a raid at the residence of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests were made on Saturday, following a targeted operation within Kitale town.

"Following this incident, a targeted police operation was launched within Kitale town to identify and apprehend those responsible," the NPS said. "As a result, five suspects were arrested. They are expected to face charges of malicious damage to property, among other related offences."

The arrests come five days after the EACC vehicles were vandalized during the execution of a lawful search warrant at Governor Natembeya's home on May 19.

The raid was part of EACC's ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and abuse of office within the county government.

The NPS noted that the suspects are in custody and assisting with investigations, adding that the operation remains active as more individuals are being sought in connection with the incident.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to conducting a thorough and meticulous investigation to ensure this case reaches its logical conclusion and the perpetrators are brought to justice," the police service said.

Governor Natembeya has not publicly commented on the incident or the EACC probe.

He was charged with procurement irregularities in the County and released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.