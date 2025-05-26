Zimbabwe: Togarepi Urges MPs to Prioritise Food Sustainability Amid Climate Threats

Parliamentarians have been urged to champion food sustainability initiatives in their constituencies to enable government to redirect more funding towards critical social services, infrastructure and national development in the face of intensifying climate change.

Speaking during a field day in Mudzi West Constituency over the weekend Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi challenged lawmakers to take the lead in driving agricultural resilience at community level.

"Let's continue working with our MPs to boost food security in our communities. This will allow government to channel more resources toward infrastructure development, social programmes, and other vital initiatives that are essential to national growth and resilience in the face of devastating climate disasters," said Togarepi.

He highlighted the importance of legislators actively engaging with their communities to promote sustainable use of available resources.

"As representatives of the people, we must complement government efforts. If we interact with our societies and encourage them to maximise available resources, we will witness development across all areas. I'm proud of the MPs here, and I hope others will emulate what Honourable Knowledge Kaitano is doing. A leader shows the way," he said

Togarepi pledged to take the initiative to Parliament and urge all MPs to replicate similar programmes nationwide.

Mudzi West MP Knowledge Kaitano said he remains committed to encouraging traditional grain production in response to climate change.

"With climate change now a reality, we must unite in turning to traditional grains to guarantee household food security. We have embraced small grains as a climate-smart solution. We thank the government for consistently providing inputs and support to help us realise President Mnangagwa's vision of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030," said Kaitano.

Togarepi applauded Kaitano for his contributions both in Parliament and on the ground.

"I'm really proud of this honourable member. He's very active in Parliament--one of our best--and it's clear he's equally active in his constituency. This programme shows he is in touch with his people and fully aligned with the President's development agenda," said Togarepi

He expressed admiration for the quality of crops he witnessed, particularly the high-yield sorghum on display.

"I've never seen sorghum like this--three cobs weighing a kilogram! With continued support, farmers here can significantly contribute to the nation's food security," he said.

The field day, held at Chifamba Secondary School drew large crowds and featured participation from several government departments and leading seed companies including Seed-Co and Agri-Seeds.

At least 30 top-performing farmers from the constituency's seven wards received prizes in recognition of their agricultural efforts.