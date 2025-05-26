Africa: AU Urges Ceasefire, Inclusive Reconciliation in Libya

Addis Ababa, — The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) convened an emergency session to address the escalating crisis in Libya.

Chaired by Ambassador Harold Saffa, Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the AU and PSC Chairperson for May, the session featured a comprehensive briefing by Ambassador Wahida Ayari on behalf of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

The Council strongly condemned the recent outbreak of violence in Tripoli, emphasizing the urgent need for an unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for Libya's unity and sovereignty the PSC urged all Libyan stakeholders to commit to an inclusive, Libyan-led reconciliation process.

Moreover, the council called for the holding of elections and stronger institutions.

The Council welcomed Reconciliation Charter adopted in February 2025 and appealed for not external interference.