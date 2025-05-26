South Africa: Missing Journalist Ndlovu, Mdhluli Families in Limbo Over Remains - South African News Briefs - May 26, 2025

DNA Delays Leave Families of Missing Couple in Agony

The families of missing journalist Aseri Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli, said that they still are in the dark about the identity of the remains found in Limpopo, reports EWN . Two skeletal remains believed to be those of the couple were found dumped in an isolated area after a suspect in the couple's disappearance led police to the location. However, DNA tests have not confirmed this, leaving the families unclear. Four suspects have been charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with the case, but with no forensic report confirming whose remains were found, it's unclear whose murder they are accused of. Despite police efforts to fast-track the process and continued searches for more suspects, the families expressed concern about the drawn-out investigation and the confusion caused by adding murder charges. Police, however, believe they are close to solving the case.

Cannabis Sector Touts Collaboration for Economic Growth

Mpumalanga cannabis sector business owners believe that collaboration between government and producers is crucial for revitalising the economy, reports SABC News. Entrepreneurs showcased various cannabis products at the fourth cannabis and marula symposium in Schagen outside Mbombela. Entrepreneurs showcased various cannabis products at the fourth cannabis and marula symposium in Schagen outside Mbombela. Shiba Mashinini, who produces medicinal and industrial cannabis products, said that the cannabis industry can combat the country's poverty. The provincial Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, represented by Mandla Sibiya, pledged support for small businesses, offering non-financial services to help them manage and grow sustainably.

Legal Council Witness Expected in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

A witness from the Legal Practice Council is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, reports EWN. Five men are on trial for the 2014 killing of the Bafana Bafana captain, who was shot at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in what the State alleges was a hit. The trial was delayed when the lead investigator's testimony was postponed after the defense requested additional data from police car tracking devices used to transport one of the accused, Muzi Sibiya. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng expanded this request to include all vehicles involved.

More South African news