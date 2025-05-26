Kenya: Govt Translocates 21 Rhinos to Segera Rhino Sanctuary to Decongest Olpejeta

Nanyuki — The government has translocated 21 eastern black rhinos to Segera Rhino Sanctuary from Ol-Pajeta Conservancy in Laikipia County in an effort to promote conservation, decongest and protect the critically endangered species.

The Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, presided over the translocation ceremony in Olpajeta.

The CS said that moving the rhinos in the expansive Segera conservancy, which covers approximately 50,000 acres of land would provide a secure and ecological habitat for their breeding.

"The translocation of 21 black rhinos to Segera conservancy is way beyond a conservation milestone. It's a bold affirmation of Kenya's enduring commitment to securing a future of one of the world's most iconic yet critically endangered species," said the CS.

Miano highlighted that the exercise was a milestone towards achieving annual population of the Rhinos to 5 percent annually.

"Segera's current 90km square sanctuary set to soon expand to 250,000 acres mega sanctuary and will provide a secure, ecologically rich habitat for rhino breeding, this is a critical step towards achieving 5 percent annual growth target," said the CS.

The meticulous translocation process will last approximately eighteen days with the first three rhinos already moved to the expansive Segera Conservancy.

Steady growth

Miano noted that Kenya is a home to 80 percent of the eastern black rhino population and which has grown from 384 in 1989 to 1,059 in 2024.

"Kenya is home to 80 percent of Africa black rhino's population and these statistics is clear prove of decades of relentless efforts between government, conservationist and communities, yet that notwithstanding, the survival of this species remains precarious pointed out the CS.

Kenya also hosts 1,041 southern white rhinos and the last two known northern white rhinos.

She highlighted that poaching, habitat cross and overcrowding in sanctuaries continued to endanger the status of the rhinos in the country.

The CS revealed that the National Black Rhino Action Plan 2022-2026 was a blueprint policy document for the survival of the endangered rhinos and at the same aiming to grow them to 2000 individuals by the year 2037.

"This translocation directly supports that vision of increasing rhino population. By moving rhinos from Olpejeta, Lewa and Nakuru, all sanctuaries operating over 100 percent of their carrying capacity, we are reducing deadly territorial fights that account for over 30 per cent of rhino mortalities," said Miano.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, the CS noted that the translocation marked a significant milestone to reactivate the new conservation frontiers in Northern Kenya.

"The event also marks a new chapter for northern Kenya, traditionally viewed as a dry land frontier. This region is emerging as a vital conservation landscape. Segera Ranch represents the promise and potential of northern Kenya rangelands where private landowners, local communities and conservation partners are reimagining what it immense to live in harmony with nature," said the CS.

Job creation

Segera owner and founder of the ZEITZ Foundation, Jochen Zeits, said that translocation was not only supporting an increase in the rhino population but also a benefit to local communities through job creation.

"By giving the rhinos a new expansive home, we not only expect to see these numbers increase significantly in the coming years, but it also benefits communities while enhancing biodiversity conservation in the incredible landscapes of central Kenya," assured Zeits.

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu said that translocation as a conservation effort would boost tourism in the region and the country at large.

Meanwhile, before the translocation of the colossal species, they were immobilized through helicopter darting by a team of veterinarians from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), an exercise that was meticulously executed within a countdown of 15 minutes after being spotted in an aerial view of the expansive and dense rangelands of Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

The rhinos will be kept under close observation by KWS specialists to help them adapt to their new habitat.