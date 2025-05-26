Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Ally Tagwirei's 'Chigananda' Remark Rattles Presidential Spokes Charamba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's close ally, Kuda Tagwirei has stirred a hornet's nest after endorsing a derogatory term "Chigananda", which apparently refers to Zanu PF-linked 'tenderprenuers'.

Speaking at an engagement in Masvingo at the weekend, the tycoon challenged youths to embrace government's economic empowerment programmes, which trigger rapid economic transformation across the country.

He said the Second Republic under Mnangagwa has created an enabling environment for indigenous people to amass wealth, which inturn translates to power and equates to "an army".

Tagwirei then invited to the podium successful youthful businesspersons, who included his mentee Obey Chimuka, the proprietor of Fossil Contracting, a company gifted various road construction tenders across the country.

While profiling Chimuka, Tagwirei chose to describe him as a "Chigananda", a derogatory word for greedy characters which was lately popularised by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga while calling for an end to grand corruption. Plural for the word is "Zvigananda".

"This is Obey Chimuka, the owner of Fossil Contracting. He has done so many projects and some people think his projects are my projects...his company is also behind the recent construction of the Mbare Musika Market...he is a Chigananda," said Tagwirei amid wild applause from the audience.

Chimuka, who is on the United Kingdom sanctions' list, also owns Khaya Cement, formerly LaFarge.

Tagwirei, Chief Executive Officer of Sakunda Holdings, was at Masvingo Polytechnic College for the "Leadership Success Series" programme.

The utterances by Tagwirei, who doubles as Chairperson of the controversial Land Tenure Implementation Committee, did not sit well with Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba, who took to his shadowy X account 'Dhonzamusoro007' to register his disapproval.

Wrote Charamba, "My message to Zimbabweans. We can never grow and develop when we give wealth-generating initiatives derogatory names!!!

"Title is key to capitalism we live under. Simply, we must learn to play the game. Unless we want socialism and can have it!!!"