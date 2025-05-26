Somalia: Major Political Dialogue Meeting Between Registered Parties and Federal Government Kicks Off in Mogadishu

25 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu -- A significant dialogue meeting involving registered political parties and senior officials from the Federal Government of Somalia officially commenced today in Mogadishu. The gathering focuses on critical issues including security, constitutional matters, and elections, aiming to build national political consensus.

The meeting brought together the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Moallin Mahmoud, who also chairs the National Consultative Forum organizing committee, the Deputy Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other senior government officials from various agencies.

This meeting serves as a preparatory forum for a larger national conference recently called for by President Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The goal is to achieve a broad political understanding and address key challenges facing the country's political landscape.

The dialogue will focus on strengthening national security, advancing constitutional implementation, and preparing for transparent and credible elections. Outcomes are expected to include political agreements that promote stability and cooperation between government and political parties.

Somalia has been grappling with political and security challenges, particularly related to electoral processes and constitutional reforms. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's call for a national conference reflects ongoing efforts to reconcile differing political views and foster peace and stability.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.