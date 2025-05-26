Ethiopia Confirms Mpox Case in 27-Day-Old Infant in Moyale, Oromia

26 May 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba- The Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) on Sunday confirmed that a case of Mpox has been detected in Moyale town, Oromia region, involving a 27-day-old infant.

According to the joint statement, laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of the pox virus in samples collected from patients suspected of infection. "The confirmed case of the virus is a 27-day-old infant," the statement said, adding that subsequent examination also showed the infant's mother has been "exposed to the virus."

The statement indicated that the infant's father had recently travelled to a neighboring country, and that an investigation has been launched to trace his contacts and "identify the areas he visited as well as individuals who had close contact with the person."

It further stated that both the infant and the mother are currently receiving "appropriate medical care and monitoring" at a pre-designated isolation facility, and that "so far, no serious health complications have occurred in their current condition."

The Ministry and EPHI said Ethiopia had already been conducting preventive activities since the onset of the outbreak in parts of the continent. These activities, according to the statement, include the establishment of an Emergency Coordination Center within the EPHI, and the preparation of designated holding and treatment facilities for suspected and confirmed cases.

The institutions said they are working in cooperation with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). "We will continue strengthening efforts to prevent and control the disease," the statement said, citing ongoing collaboration with "national and international partners."

The statement advised that any individual who has had contact with a suspected Mpox case and develops symptoms--including "rash, cough, fever, headache, fatigue, or back pain"--should "immediately visit a health facility for examination and treatment." The public was also urged to "maintain personal and hand hygiene" and to "exercise caution by using face and nose coverings around individuals showing symptoms."

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has previously declared the ongoing Mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

