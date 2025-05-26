Namibia: Windhoek City Police Crack Down On Illegal Street Trading

25 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek says it remains committed to enforcing municipal by-laws following a recent operation to address unauthorised street trading in the capital's central business district (CBD).

The Windhoek City Police launched an operation called 'My City, My Pride' on 13 May to curb informal trading in zone 14, prompted by complaints from formal business owners about vendors obstructing entrances and disturbing customers on Werner List Street.

The city's town planning scheme prohibits informal trading along this street.

To support vendors, designated trading areas have been established elsewhere in the CBD, with converted parking bays demarcated and numbered for orderly use.

However, the city says some traders have ignored these allocations, setting up in front of Shoprite's entrance or in the middle of the road, creating safety hazards for themselves and the public.

"Our priority is to maintain order and safety in the CBD, while also providing opportunities for informal traders," says the City in a statement.

This operation is part of of city's efforts to balance the needs of informal traders with the rights of formal businesses and public safety.

In the meantime, the city has also stressed that enforcing by-laws is essential for a safe and well-organised CBD, as designated trading areas aim to support vendors without disrupting the urban framework.

"We urge all informal traders to use the designated trading areas provided by the city."

"These areas have been carefully selected to ensure that traders can operate safely and effectively without disrupting the flow of traffic or inconveniencing other businesses," the City says.

