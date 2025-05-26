Rwanda: Jose Chameleone Reveals One Song That Shaped His Career

Ugandan music star Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has said that his song "Mama Mia" means a lot to his career and to the artiste he is today.

Chameleone was addressing to members of the press in Kigali ahead of his much-anticipated first major performance since undergoing surgery for acute pancreatitis on Sunday, May 25 at Kigali Universe.

He was flanked by fellow musician and brother Weasel Manizo and Rwanda's very own Rafiki Coga and DJ Pius. They are all expected to share a stage with him during the show.

Reflecting on his career since starting music in 1996, Chameleone explained the significance of his hit song Mama Mia.

"If I could perform one song for the rest of my life, it would be Mama Mia. That song opened all the other doors. Without Mama Mia, there would be no Jamila, no Kipipepeo," he said.

Chameleone, who will be performing in Kigali for the first time since 2018, was also impressed by Rwanda's rapid development and welcoming spirit.

ALSO READ: Jose Chameleone arrives in Kigali ahead of 'comeback concert'

He noted Rwanda's fast-paced economic development, describing it as having "rocket speed" progress.

"I have been going around with my driver, and the infrastructure is crazy, the transformation and the changes since I was here are outstanding, I feel proud to see this progress, what a beautiful country," he said, urging his supporters in Rwanda to attend the Sunday show and "see how God has been good" to him.

Chameleone highlighted the kindness and support he's received from Rwandans, including fellow Rwandan artiste Rafiki Coga, since he arrived in Kigali, adding that the acceptance and warmth have strengthened his bonds with the country.

ALSO READ: Jose Chameleone and siblings to grace 'Iwacu' album launch

"Chameleone Live in Kigali," will run from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets are priced at Rwf 15,000, Rwf 20,000, and Rwf 40,000, with a VIP table of six available at Rwf 300,000.

After the press conference, Jose Chameleone visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where he paid his respects to over 250,000 victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.