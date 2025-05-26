Nigeria: Dave, Burna Boy's 'Location' Certified 5x Platinum in UK

It has garnered 164 million Spotify streams, making it the second most streamed song on the album.

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy, in another big win, has extended his record as one of the most certified African artistes in the United Kingdom.

His hit collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Dave has now been declared five times Platinum in the UK.

The song, released as one of the singles off Dave's 2019 album, 'Psychodrama,' has enjoyed laudable commercial success, making it one of Dave's biggest hits and another major collaboration for Burna Boy.

This feat comes barely a few weeks after Burna Boy's 'Alone' became eligible for an RIAA Gold certification, as reported by PREMIUM TIMES earlier this year in March

According to Chart Data, the single 'Alone,' one of the songs of the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack album, has sold over 500,000 units in the United States.

At the 2023 Grammys, 'Alone' was nominated for Best Global Song Performance, right behind Rihanna's 'Lift Me'. It has garnered 164 million Spotify streams, making it the second most streamed song on the album.

This makes the song Burna Boy's sixth RIAA certification and fourth solo plaque as he continues to sustain the position as one of Africa's leading global stars.

With a 10-time Grammy nominee, the Afrobeats star is gearing up for a busy year as the expectations of his eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness' increase.

Ahead of the album, the hitmaker recently released a glimpse of what to expect: a new single, 'Tatata,' featuring American superstar rapper Travis Scott.

More feats

With this upcoming album, it is expected that Burna Boy will continue his unconventional commercial run, which has seen all of his last four albums earn Grammy nominations.

Recently, his achievements on the global music stage include being the only Nigerian artist to have three albums surpass 500 million Spotify streams.

Barely four days ago, he took to his Instagram and made a post that the African Giant had been killed by his people. Burna Boy has always had a love-hate relationship with his fans.

"The "African Giant" Burna Boy died. His people killed him", he wrote

Burna Boy's statement is the latest in a career plagued by a frosty relationship with his Nigerian audience, whom he constantly accused of undermining his career.