Africa: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Supports Church Construction in Africa Day Speech

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appealed to donors to support the building of a church at Omakolombongo during her Africa Day speech on Sunday.

She said the community had been trying to build a shelter in which to congregate for many years to no avail, and now was the time to come together to make this dream a reality.

"I'm appealing to all of us present . . . Nothing is too big, nothing too little, each brick will fill a space and our people who will be served at this place, young and old, now and in future, will appreciate the outcome of our coming together today," she said.

The president said unity and solidarity are at the heart of Africa Day, pointing to founding president Sam Nujoma's strong belief in the values of pan-Africanism.

"Now that he has passed on, it is our duty to honor and preserve his legacy and that of our forefathers across the continent, recognising the sacrifices they made to achieve and preserve our freedom," she said.

She used the opportunity to urge Africans to reflect on their priorities and rededicate themselves to Africa's goals of socio-economic development.