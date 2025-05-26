Somalia: Somali Government Under Fire Over 'Humiliating' Aid Delivery to Anti-Shabaab Fighters in Hiiraan

25 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia, May 25 — Somalia's federal government is facing sharp criticism after delivering what local officials described as an embarrassingly small amount of aid to Macawiisley militias battling Al-Shabaab in the central Hiiraan region.

Hiiraan regional governor Muse Salad Wehliye, speaking to local media, said the aid provided to the frontline community fighters amounted to just a few cartons of supplies -- a gesture he described as "disgraceful" and unworthy of the sacrifices made by the militias.

"These fighters have risked their lives to defend the nation. Delivering a few boxes in the name of aid is not only insulting, it's a national embarrassment," Governor Wehliye said.

A delegation from the federal government visited the area earlier this week to officially hand over the aid, but the governor said the visit backfired, turning into a public relations fiasco that angered both the fighters and local residents.

The criticism comes as Macawiisley forces have intensified operations against Al-Shabaab in recent weeks, launching expanded offensives along the border between Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle.

The controversy has raised broader concerns about the federal government's commitment to supporting local forces, who have played a key role in reclaiming territory from the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group.

