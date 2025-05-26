Somalia: Somali MP Condemns 'Illegal' Arrest of Journalists in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia, May 25 — Somali lawmaker Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has strongly condemned the "illegal" arrest of journalists and civilians by security forces in Mogadishu during a public opinion gathering on the country's political situation.

In a statement issued Saturday, the outspoken MP accused the current administration of deliberately targeting the media and suppressing freedom of expression -- which he described as "a cornerstone of accountability, transparency, and good governance."

"We strongly condemn the unlawful detention of journalists and citizens by Mogadishu security forces while they were participating in a peaceful discussion on the political climate," said Warsame. "This is further evidence that the ruling regime is intentionally cracking down on the press and stifling free speech."

Warsame urged President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration to stop the intimidation and targeting of journalists and to respect the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Somali constitution.

Among those briefly detained on Friday were a reporter and a cameraman working for Shabelle Media Network, according to the independent media outlet.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over media freedom in Somalia, where journalists and citizens expressing critical views of the government increasingly face harassment, arrest, and censorship.