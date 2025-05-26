Somalia's Federal Government Faces Backlash Over Security Leadership Reshuffle

Mogadishu, May 25 — Somalia's federal government has recently carried out a major reshuffle of key security leadership positions within the police and intelligence agencies, sparking strong criticism from some communities aligned with the country's power-sharing 4.5 system.

The shake-up led to the dismissal of several senior officers, appointments of new ones, and allegations of demotions and humiliations targeting certain officials.

Among the most significant changes was the replacement of the deputy chief of the police general division, who was succeeded by the former commander of the western police sector.

Additionally, commanders from critical areas including the central, eastern, and Haramcad police units were removed from their posts, with the deputy commander of Haramcad also relieved of duty. Changes were also made at the district level in areas such as Warta Nabadda, Hodan, Shibis, Garasbaaley, and Kaxda.

Similar personnel shifts affected the intelligence agency's leadership in several districts within the capital region, including Wadajir, Abdicasiis, Waaberi, and Shibis.

The reshuffle has heightened political tensions, prompting vocal complaints from some clans within the 4.5 system who claim the changes violate agreed principles of equitable power distribution.

Former lawmaker Mohamed Omar Dalxa condemned the reshuffle in an interview with Radio Shabelle, describing it as an act of injustice and political discrimination.

"This restructuring does not adhere to the 4.5 framework and appears to concentrate power within certain families. Moreover, officers who were removed were subjected to humiliation and disrespect," Dalxa said.

The federal government has yet to issue an official statement addressing the allegations of unfairness and clan-based appointments, but the controversy risks exacerbating political instability in Mogadishu and beyond.