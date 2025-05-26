Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Re-Enter Strategic Areas, Sparking Fear Among Residents

25 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Aadan Yabaal, Somalia, May 25 — Large numbers of Al-Shabaab fighters have reportedly re-entered areas surrounding the strategic town of Aadan Yabaal in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region, heightening fear and anxiety among local residents, according to reports received by Radio Shabelle on Sunday.

Local sources told Radio Shabelle that Al-Shabaab has significantly increased its presence in Aadan Yabaal and has brought in a large cache of weapons, suggesting preparation for renewed fighting or a prolonged occupation.

The developments come amid days of intense clashes along the border between the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions, where the Al-Qaeda-linked group has been engaged in fierce fighting with pro-government Ma'awisley militias from eastern Hiiraan.

Since the beginning of the year, Somalia's federal government has lost control of several strategic towns and villages in Middle Shabelle that it had previously retaken from Al-Shabaab during military offensives.

Tensions remain high in the area, and residents are calling for immediate government intervention to reclaim territories recently reoccupied by the militants.

Last month, Al-Shabaab seized control of Aadan Yabaal itself -- located roughly 220 kilometers north of Mogadishu -- following a heavy assault during which Somali military chief General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh was reportedly present in the town.

