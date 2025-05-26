Somalia's Foreign Minister Meets UN Envoy to Discuss Transition Priorities

25 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalan Abdi Ali, met on Sunday with United Nations Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the UN Transition Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), Ambassador James Swan.

During the meeting at the Foreign Ministry headquarters, Ambassador Swan congratulated Abdisaalan on his recent appointment, expressing the UN's continued confidence and support for strengthened cooperation between Somalia and the international body.

The two officials discussed key priorities for the transition period, focusing on advancing good governance, supporting electoral processes, protecting human rights, and reinforcing the partnership between the Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations.

Minister Abdisalan thanked Ambassador Swan for the UN's sustained support and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation to promote peace, stability, and state-building efforts in Somalia.

