Eritrea: Diaspora Nationals Celebrated Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara, 25 May 2025 - Eritrean nationals in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United States, Türkiye, and several West African countries, including Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Guinea, have celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Our Cohesion - Our Armour."

The celebratory event in Riyadh on 22 May featured a program by students of the Eritrean International Community School in Riyadh, a traditional household exhibition by the National Union of Eritrean Women branch, cultural shows, and poetry recitals.

Ms. Weini Gerezgihier, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, stated that Eritrea's free political stance is reinforced by a clear vision, strong organization, strategic leadership, and a devoted and resilient people and Defense Forces. She also congratulated the Eritrean people and their Defense Forces.

Similarly, nationals in Jeddah celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary on 21 and 22 May with various programs highlighting the Eritrean people's resilience and strong attachment to their homeland.

Nationals in Cairo celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary on 21 May. The event was organized in collaboration with the Eritrean community and the Eritrean Embassy in Egypt.

Mr. Aman Abdulwase'e, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, stated that Eritrean Independence carries deep significance beyond festivities. He emphasized the heavy sacrifices made to achieve it and called on nationals to uphold their national responsibilities.

The Independence Day celebration in Istanbul, Türkiye, was attended by numerous nationals and friends of Eritrea. Mr. Muhiedin Mohammed, Eritrea's Honorary Consul, noted that Eritrea's Independence required immense sacrifice. He said the annual celebration on 24 May serves as a reminder of that sacrifice and a time to renew commitment to national resilience and active participation in national affairs. The event featured cultural and artistic performances by artists from Eritrea.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Likewise, the 34th Independence Day anniversary was colorfully celebrated in Kuwait on 23 May. The event was attended by a large number of nationals, members of the diplomatic community from various countries, and invited guests.

Mr. Humed Yahya, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, highlighted that the event held special significance as it coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait. He also called on nationals to actively engage in public diplomacy and contribute to the implementation of national development programs.

Eritrean nationals in Las Vegas, USA, as well as in the West African countries of Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Guinea, also enthusiastically celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic fervor under the theme "Our Cohesion - Our Armour."