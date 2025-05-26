Nigeria: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Coalition Fueled By Ambition, Can't Unseat Tinubu - Senator Husain

Former Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Mudashiru Husain, has dismissed the ongoing coalition efforts involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a mere union of ambition lacking the substance to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In a personally signed statement released to journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, Husain said the coalition lacks the political depth, unity, and patriotism required to present a credible alternative to the current administration.

According to him, President Tinubu's leadership within just two years has already placed Nigeria on a path of progressive growth--an achievement even critics are beginning to acknowledge.

"I feel compelled to speak plainly: no coalition, no matter how broad or loud, can remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office," Husain stated.

"We are witnessing familiar faces--Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Babachir Lawal--coming together under one umbrella. Their goal is simple: to unseat a man whose leadership has already begun reshaping Nigeria's socio-economic path."

He continued, "But let's be honest. What binds these individuals? Not vision. Not unity. Not even shared principles. What they share is ambition--often personal and, in many cases, driven by old grudges. These are not the foundations of a credible alternative."

Husain further pointed out the internal divisions and lack of cohesion within the opposition, noting that Peter Obi's insistence on running solely under the Labour Party highlights the elusiveness of unity in the coalition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Meanwhile, defections from their ranks to the APC continue, which speaks volumes about where true leadership lies," he added.

While acknowledging the efforts of Babachir Lawal and others in the coalition, Husain insisted that strategy alone cannot replace genuine purpose.

"They're not building a movement--they're simply reacting," he said.

The two-term House of Representatives member and APC governorship aspirant in Osun State concluded by expressing confidence that President Tinubu will remain unshaken by opposition efforts in the lead-up to 2027.

"As I look ahead to 2027, I see a stronger, more unified Nigeria under President Tinubu's leadership. The noise will rise, but it won't shake the foundation we've built. Our focus remains steady, our values clear.

"This is not just about politics. It's about legacy, continuity, and the kind of leadership Nigeria needs now more than ever," he said.