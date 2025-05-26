Sudan: Khartoum Ministry of Health Reveals Daily Cholera Epidemiological Situation and Key Interventions to Limit Its Spread

25 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, May 25, 2025 (SUNA) - The Health Emergency Committee at the Khartoum State Ministry of Health has disclosed in its daily report on the epidemiological situation of acute watery diarrhea (cholera) that extensive interventions have been implemented to limit the spread of the epidemic, particularly in Greater Omdurman.

The interventions included disinfecting 434 homes, distributing 1,089 mg of chlorine to sterilize drinking water, and implementing awareness-raising activities that benefited 1,736 people to promote preventive health concepts.

The report confirmed that the isolation centers in the hospitals of Al-Buluk, Omdurman, Al-Salha Al-Gia'a, and Hejeilija were free of deaths, while field clinics received 13 new cases.

Rapid response teams also recorded 45 new cases yesterday, Saturday.

A report from hospital isolation chambers indicated that approximately 800 cases were receiving treatment, of which 218 had recovered and been discharged home after completing their medical care.

Meanwhile, 206 cases were admitted to 13 hospitals across the state.

The Khartoum State Ministry of Health reiterated its call to citizens to drink chlorinated water, adhere to handwashing and food safety practices, as essential preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.