Sudan: Khartoum Ministry of Health Reveals Daily Cholera Epidemiological Situation and Key Interventions to Limit Its Spread

Khartoum, May 25, 2025 (SUNA) - The Health Emergency Committee at the Khartoum State Ministry of Health has disclosed in its daily report on the epidemiological situation of acute watery diarrhea (cholera) that extensive interventions have been implemented to limit the spread of the epidemic, particularly in Greater Omdurman.

The interventions included disinfecting 434 homes, distributing 1,089 mg of chlorine to sterilize drinking water, and implementing awareness-raising activities that benefited 1,736 people to promote preventive health concepts.

The report confirmed that the isolation centers in the hospitals of Al-Buluk, Omdurman, Al-Salha Al-Gia'a, and Hejeilija were free of deaths, while field clinics received 13 new cases.

Rapid response teams also recorded 45 new cases yesterday, Saturday.

A report from hospital isolation chambers indicated that approximately 800 cases were receiving treatment, of which 218 had recovered and been discharged home after completing their medical care.

Meanwhile, 206 cases were admitted to 13 hospitals across the state.

The Khartoum State Ministry of Health reiterated its call to citizens to drink chlorinated water, adhere to handwashing and food safety practices, as essential preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.