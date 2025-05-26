Somalia: Legal Defence Roundtable Charts New Path for Journalists' Protection Across Eastern Africa

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has successfully concluded the first-ever Eastern Africa regional legal roundtable that aimed at reinforcing protection for journalists facing legal persecution in Somalia, Kenya and Uganda while building unprecedented cooperation, mutual support and grassroots-driven legal defence campaigns.

Held from 19 to 21 May 2025 in Nairobi, the Eastern Africa Legal Defence Roundtable brought together legal professionals, media rights advocates and representatives of journalist unions to address the rising legal threats against independent journalism in the region, with a sharp focus on the three target countries.

The high-level gathering, held under the theme "Strengthening Legal Protection for Journalists in Somalia, Kenya and Uganda", was hosted by the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and supported by the Global Media Defence Fund (GMDF), a multi-partner initiative led by UNESCO to safeguard media freedom and the rights of journalists.

Discussions, facilitated by the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR), created a rare opportunity for legal practitioners and defenders of media freedom to confront the escalating misuse of criminal and repressive laws frequently deployed to harass, silence, imprison and intimidate journalists.

Speaking at the opening session, Misako Ito, UNESCO Regional Advisor for Communication and Information in Africa, stressed the importance of the initiative. "Across Eastern Africa, journalists face growing legal and protection challenges. Media professionals continue to be threatened, harassed and prosecuted for simply doing their jobs. This reflects a preoccupying global trend. Journalists are increasingly subjected to violence - arbitrary arrest, cyberbullying, physical assault and even murder," she said.

She continued, "That is why UNESCO, through the Global Media Defence Fund, is willing and proud to support this roundtable. It reflects the kind of regional legal partnership and solidarity that is urgently needed."

Participants undertook a thorough assessment of national legal systems in Somalia, Kenya and Uganda, critically examining legislative gaps and identifying opportunities to strengthen the legal protection of media professionals. The roundtable also reviewed regional and continental legal instruments relevant to media freedom, including mechanisms under the East African Court of Justice and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

"We must not allow the law to be turned into a weapon against journalists who dare to exercise their profession freely and independently in service of the public and in pursuit of accountability," said Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary General of NUSOJ. "Despite variations in scale and institutional approach, the legal repression we face in our respective countries follows the same pattern. The roundtable strongly reminded us that regional solidarity and coordinated legal action remain our most effective means of resisting repression and delivering justice."

Over the course of three days, participants engaged in interactive panels and case study sessions that shed light on the daily legal threats faced by journalists and media institutions under vague or outdated laws. Special emphasis was placed on the situation of women journalists, who continue to face heightened risks due to gender-based discrimination and legal vulnerability.

Delegates representing KUJ, NUSOJ, the Uganda Journalists Union (UJU) and the Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-Uganda) explored how international legal standards can be more effectively integrated into domestic legislation and judicial practices to uphold media freedom.

"We have resolved to build a regional shield for media freedom, one that grows stronger through unity, solidarity and shared determination to confront our collective legal challenges," said Erick Oduor, Secretary General of KUJ. "This was not just a meeting of lawyers and journalists listing problems we already know. It was about crafting joint legal strategies, defending public interest journalism and reinforcing accountability across borders."

Guided by strategic and open dialogue, participants produced a comprehensive strategy document and a series of actionable recommendations aimed at deepening legal cooperation and strengthening defence mechanisms for journalists both nationally and regionally. The roundtable concluded with a clear and collective resolve to pursue precedent-setting legal victories in the fight for media freedom.

"This roundtable provided journalists and media rights defenders with a unique opportunity to reflect on their vital role in helping Member States of the African Union and East African Community honour their commitments to democracy, the rule of law and human rights. Safeguarding media rights is a cornerstone of good governance, as pledged under the African Union's Agenda 2063," said Sègnonna H. Adjolohoun, Head of the Legal Division of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR).

Participating organisations declared, with renewed determination, their strong commitment to establishing a safer and more enabling legal environment for journalism in Somalia, Kenya and Uganda. They pledged to continue empowering legal defenders, lead joint legal initiatives, expand cross-border solidarity, pursue strategic litigation, activate continental and regional mechanisms and campaign for meaningful and urgent legal reforms.

The roundtable concluded with the adoption of a strategic framework for legal defence. This framework sets out concrete and coordinated recommendations that will be implemented both individually and collectively across the region in defence of media freedom.