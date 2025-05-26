Somalia: Former Somali Footballer Killed, Suspect Arrested By Police in Mogadishu

26 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a former national football team player in the capital, Mogadishu, authorities said Sunday.

Shariif Mohamed Ahmed, who worked as a private security guard at a hotel near the busy Zoobe [Km5] intersection, was taken into custody at the Hodan District Police Station in Banadir region, according to Colonel Mahdi Omar Moalim, the regional police commander.

Ahmed is accused of killing Abdifitah Abdi Osman, also known as "Cabdifitaax Carab," a former national footballer who later worked as a journalist with Astaan TV, a local cable network operating in Mogadishu.

"The suspect is under formal investigation and will be brought before the competent court to face justice," Colonel Moalim told local media.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Osman, widely known for his contributions to Somali football, was a familiar figure on and off the pitch. His death has sparked outrage and grief among the sports community and the public at large.

Somali government authorities pledged continued efforts to ensure justice and improve public safety amid growing concerns over targeted attacks in the capital.

