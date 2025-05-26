Rwanda: Genocide - Honouring Completely Wiped-Out Families Is a National Duty

opinion

Just like every year, this past weekend on May 23, 2025, Ibuka held a solemn mass at Kibungo Cathedral to honour over 15,000 families entirely wiped out during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

These families, with no surviving members, rely solely on the collective remembrance of the Rwandan community. Their memory endures through our shared commitment to honouring their lives and ensuring their stories are neither forgotten nor distorted.

The obliteration of entire families during the genocide represents a profound loss, not only of individual lives but also of cultural heritage, traditions, and communal bonds. In the absence of direct descendants, it becomes our collective responsibility to act as custodians of their memory.

This duty transcends the survivor community; it is incumbent upon every Rwandan to participate actively in commemorating these families.

Commemoration serves as a powerful tool against denial and revisionism. By remembering and documenting the lives of those lost, we reinforce the truth of our history and counteract narratives that seek to diminish or deny the atrocities committed.

Educational initiatives, memorials, and storytelling are vital in preserving the legacy of the wiped-out families and ensuring that future generations understand the gravity of the genocide.

We must document their stories. Who they were, what they loved and everything about them to ensure their memory is observed for posterity.

Most importantly, honouring these families fosters national unity and reconciliation. It reminds us of the consequences of division and hatred, reinforcing our collective resolve to uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and inclusivity. By embracing this shared history, we strengthen the social fabric of our nation and affirm our commitment to Never Again.

As we continue to reflect on the genocide's impact, let us reaffirm our dedication to remembering all victims, especially those without surviving relatives. Their memory lives on through our actions, our stories, and our unwavering commitment to justice and unity.

In doing so, we not only honour the past but also lay the foundation for a more compassionate and resilient Rwanda.